Digita names Koskinen as CFO from August

Friday 7 May 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
Finnish operator and broadcasting services provider Digita said it has appointed Jani Koskinen as CFO and management team member from 01 August 2021. He joins the company from the position of CFO and deputy CEO of children's clothing manufacturer Reima. Before that, he served for several years at MTV as management team member, deputy CEO, CFO and head of strategy.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Digita
Countries: Finland
