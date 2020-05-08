Edition: International
Digital Realty inks deal to acquire majority stake in South Africa's Teraco

Tuesday 4 January 2022 | 08:59 CET | News
Data centre operator Teraco announced that Digital Realty has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Teraco from a consortium of investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira. The South African-based firm, established in 2008, offers vendor-neutral colocation and other related services in data centres. The deal values all of Teraco at USD 3.5 billion.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Digital Realty / Teraco
Countries: Africa
