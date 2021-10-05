Edition: International
DigitalBridge expands Vantage SDC Platform with acquisition of CA22 hyperscale data centre

Tuesday 5 October 2021 | 09:45 CET | News
DigitalBridge said it expanded its Vantage SDC (Stabilized Data Centers) platform with the acquisition of CA22, a 24MW hyperscale data centre serving the Santa Clara, CA market. The transaction is valued at USD 539 million and will be funded primarily through existing and new Vantage SDC debt facilities and cash on hand. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: DigitalBridge Communications / Vantage Data Centers
Countries: United States
i3D.net picks Equinix global data centres for Ubisoft gaming infrastructure

Published 30 Sep 2021 13:48 CET | World
Equinix has been chosen by application hosting and infrastructure service provider i3D.net to support its global gaming platform.

Equinix starts 5G test network at Dallas data centre
Published 24 Sep 2021 08:25 CET | United States
Equinix deployed a 5G and Edge Technology Development Center, including a fully operational, non-standalone 5G network from

DigitalBridge partners ImpactData to provide digital learning infrastructure to underserved communities
Published 15 Sep 2021 14:23 CET | United States
DigitalBridge said it has entered a partnership with ImpactData, which partners with colleges and universities to build secure

NTT to build seventh US data centre campus in Phoenix
Published 18 Aug 2021 09:02 CET | United States
NTT announced that its Global Data centres Americas division is building a new data centre campus in Phoenix, Arizona. With

Private tower company Vertical Bridge welcomes new majority investor DigitalBridge
Published 11 Aug 2021 09:59 CET | United States
Vertical Bridge, which claims to be the largest independent tower platform in the US, has a new controlling shareholder,





