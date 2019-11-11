Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Dimension Data set to launch data centres in South Africa

Monday 28 September 2020 | 09:45 CET | News

Dimension Data, in partnership with parent company NTT, is set to open data centres in South Africa, ITWeb reported. Dimension Data founder and executive chairman Jeremy Ord and CEO Grant Bodley said they see a huge demand for data centre capability in Africa. Ord said the actual launch of the new data centres that DiData is building in Johannesburg is imminent. 

The plans come amid a flurry of activity in the South African market, where IT spending is set to reach USD 26.4 billion in 2020, up 2.5 percent on 2019, according to an IDC report. 

He explained that the data centres are for Dimension Data clients in South Africa and elsewhere in Africa, as well as global clients who need storage centres on the African continent.

Bodley revealed the company is also in the process of "making one or two acquisitions" to increase capability in the hyperscaler sector, and working towards managing application modernisation micro-services, as clients consume in a hybrid manner.
 
 




Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Dimension Data / NTT
Countries: South Africa
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dimension Data and NTT support Red Bull Basement in Kenya and South Africa
Published 16 Sep 2020 12:25 CET | Kenya
NTT and its subsidiary Dimension Data are partnering with Red Bull Basement to support entrepreneurs. As the official technology ...

Dimension Data to cut 480 jobs in South Africa under brand consolidation
Published 18 May 2020 08:43 CET | South Africa
Dimension Data has confirmed that it has engaged in a Section 189 consultation process in South Africa that will result in the ...

Dimension Data unifies operations in South Africa under single name
Published 11 Mar 2020 11:48 CET | South Africa
Dimension Data announced it will operate under one name going forward in South Africa, to better serve its clients. On 1 April, ...

Africa Data Centres begins construction of new Johannesburg facility

Published 07 Jan 2020 09:57 CET | South Africa
Africa Data Centres has begun construction of its latest facility in Johannesburg. It will be located in Midrand and is scheduled ...

Amazon says on track for Amazon Web Services launch in South Africa in H1
Published 11 Nov 2019 12:49 CET | South Africa
Amazon says it plans to launch an Amazon Web Services (AWS) region for Africa in Cape Town in the first half of 2020 are still on ...





Related Info

Dimension Data and NTT support Red Bull Basement in Kenya and South Africa
16 Sep | Kenya | News
Dimension Data to cut 480 jobs in South Africa under brand consolidation
18 May | South Africa | News
Dimension Data unifies operations in South Africa under single name
11 Mar | South Africa | News
Africa Data Centres begins construction of new Johannesburg facility
7 Jan | South Africa | News
Amazon says on track for Amazon Web Services launch in South Africa in H1
11 Nov 2019 | South Africa | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Sep Sina, Weibo Q2 2020
28 Sep Open Networking & Edge Summit
28 Sep The Edge Event
29 Sep Micron Technology fiscal Q4
29 Sep Tech & Politics Forum by FT-ETNO
29 Sep VMworld
29 Sep ConnecTechAsia
29 Sep CommunicAsia
30 Sep FCC meeting
30 Sep Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q2
30 Sep Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2020 Q2
01 Oct Twilio Investor Day
02 Oct NTT IR Day
05 Oct Arm DevSummit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now