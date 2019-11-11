Dimension Data set to launch data centres in South Africa

Dimension Data, in partnership with parent company NTT, is set to open data centres in South Africa, ITWeb reported. Dimension Data founder and executive chairman Jeremy Ord and CEO Grant Bodley said they see a huge demand for data centre capability in Africa. Ord said the actual launch of the new data centres that DiData is building in Johannesburg is imminent.
The plans come amid a flurry of activity in the South African market, where IT spending is set to reach USD 26.4 billion in 2020, up 2.5 percent on 2019, according to an IDC report.
He explained that the data centres are for Dimension Data clients in South Africa and elsewhere in Africa, as well as global clients who need storage centres on the African continent.
Bodley revealed the company is also in the process of "making one or two acquisitions" to increase capability in the hyperscaler sector, and working towards managing application modernisation micro-services, as clients consume in a hybrid manner.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions