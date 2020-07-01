Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Dish makes AT&T primary network partner for MVNO customers

Monday 19 July 2021 | 17:10 CET | News
Dish has announced a long-term Network Services Agreement (NSA) with AT&T, making the carrier the primary network services partner for Dish MVNO customers, including retail mobile brands such as Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile and Republic Wireless, in addition to its own new Dish 5G network.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: AT&T / Boost Mobile / Republic Wireless / Ting Mobile / T-Mobile
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Dish opens website to sign up customers for 5G network
Published 16 Jun 2021 08:41 CET | United States
Dish Network has started signing up potential customers for its new 5G network. Under the name Project Gene5is, the company ...

Dish Network profit jumps to USD 630 mln in Q1
Published 29 Apr 2021 13:51 CET | United States
US pay-TV operator Dish Network reported sharply higher profits for the first quarter despite less pay-TV and wireless ...

Dish acquires MVNO Republic Wireless
Published 08 Mar 2021 16:00 CET | United States
Dish Network said it plans to acquire MVNO Republic Wireless, building its mobile customer base ahead of the launch of its own ...

Dish conducts successful field test of O-RAN RUs from MTI
Published 08 Dec 2020 17:45 CET | United States
Dish Network is moving ahead with plans to deploy a mobile network based on open RAN components in the US. The company announced ...

Dish granted more time to roll out 5G mobile network
Published 16 Sep 2020 10:52 CET | United States
Dish Network has received additional time to deploy its mobile network in the US. The Federal Communications Commission's ...

Dish Network buys assets of Ting Mobile from Tucows
Published 03 Aug 2020 14:20 CET | United States
Dish Network has acquired the assets of MVNO Ting Mobile, including its customer relationships, from Tucows, for an undisclosed ...

Dish enters US mobile market with takeover of Boost Mobile

Published 01 Jul 2020 17:07 CET | United States
Dish Network has completed the takeover of Boost Mobile from T-Mobile for USD 1.4 billion, marking its entry on the US retail ...





Related Info

Dish opens website to sign up customers for 5G network
16 Jun | United States | News
Dish Network profit jumps to USD 630 mln in Q1
29 Apr | United States | News
Dish acquires MVNO Republic Wireless
8 Mar | United States | News
Dish conducts successful field test of O-RAN RUs from MTI
8 Dec 2020 | United States | News
Dish granted more time to roll out 5G mobile network
16 Sep 2020 | United States | News
Dish Network buys assets of Ting Mobile from Tucows
3 Aug 2020 | United States | News
Dish enters US mobile market with takeover of Boost Mobile
1 Jul 2020 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

20 Jul Telenor Q2 2021
20 Jul Iridium Q2 2021
20 Jul Netflix Q2 2021
21 Jul Verizon Q2 2021
21 Jul Netgear Q2
21 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2021
21 Jul Telia Q2 2021
21 Jul Crown Castle Q2
21 Jul BlackBerry IoT investors meeting
22 Jul Adva Q2
22 Jul NENT Group Q2
22 Jul AT&T Q2 2021
22 Jul Snap Q2
22 Jul Twitter Q2 2021
22 Jul VeriSign Q2
23 Jul Vodafone Group fiscal Q1
23 Jul Megacable Q2
25 Jul Fiber Connect
26 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2021
26 Jul Logitech fiscal Q1
26 Jul Calix Q2
26 Jul F5 fiscal Q3
27 Jul Alphabet Q2
27 Jul A10 Networks Q2
27 Jul Corning Q2
27 Jul AudioCodes Q2 2021
27 Jul SK Hynix Q2
27 Jul MediaTek Q2 2021
27 Jul NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
27 Jul Microsoft fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now