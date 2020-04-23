Edition: International
Dish partners AWS to host 5G network cloud infrastructure

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 16:21 CET | News
Dish Network has chosen Amazon Web Services as its latest partner to build a 5G network in the US. AWS will be its preferred cloud provider, providing infrastructure for the cloud-based network built on Open RAN standards.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Amazon / Dish Network
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Dish picks Allot to protect OpenRAN-based 5G network
Published 07 Apr 2021 12:58 CET | United States
Dish Network chose Allot to provide User Plane Protection (UPP) against DDoS and botnet attacks on its cloud-native, ...

Dish picks Palo Alto Networks to secure 5G network
Published 06 Apr 2021 14:22 CET | United States
Palo Alto Networks was selected by Dish Network to assist with securing its cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G wireless network. Dish ...

Dish picks Netcracker for automating 5G network functions
Published 24 Mar 2021 10:54 CET | United States
Netcracker Technology said it will provide full-stack digital products to Dish Network, automating the interaction between Dish ...

Dish picks Amdocs Optima billing platform for 5G network
Published 05 Mar 2021 09:07 CET | United States
Amdocs announced that US operator Dish Network has chosen Amdocs' cloud-based billing system Optima to support enterprise and ...

Dish chooses DigitalRoute cloud data platform to monetise new 5G services
Published 29 Oct 2020 17:07 CET | United States
Dish said it has chosen DigitalRoute's cloud-native usage data platform to monetise new 5G services and other complex business ...

Dish selects Hansen's catalog-driven software to support 5G services
Published 21 Oct 2020 11:15 CET | United States
Dish Network chose Hansen Technologies' catalog-driven software products as it builds its 5G network in the US. These products ...

Dish picks Blue Planet automation software to accelerate 5G services

Published 24 Sep 2020 16:20 CET | United States
Dish Network chose inventory and service order management software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, to intelligently ...

Dish picks Nokia 5G standalone core software to build US network

Published 14 Sep 2020 14:12 CET | United States
Nokia announced that Dish Network chose Nokia's cloud-native, standalone Core software products to help it build a ...

Dish selects Matrixx Software for dynamic pricing, monetisation of 5G network
Published 18 Aug 2020 16:04 CET | United States
US operator Dish chose Matrixx Software, a specialist in 5G monetisation products, as the supplier of a converged charging system ...

Dish picks VMware to help build automated 5G network in US
Published 03 Aug 2020 07:44 CET | United States
Dish has chosen VMware's cloud platform to deploy its 5G O-RAN. The company said the platform will help bring to life the first ...

Dish picks Fujitsu, Altiostar to support O-RAN roll-out
Published 30 Jun 2020 15:23 CET | United States
Dish Network has given a major endorsement to the O-RAN system with the selection of Altiostar and Fujitsu as suppliers for its ...

Dish picks Mavenir software for OpenRAN
Published 23 Apr 2020 13:27 CET | United States
Dish Network announced a multi-year agreement with Mavenir to use its cloud-native OpenRAN software. Dish is deploying the ...





