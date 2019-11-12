Edition: International
Disney+ offers EUR 10 off annual subscriptions in Europe early access promo

Monday 24 February 2020 | 09:55 CET | News

The streaming service Disney+ has announced an early access offer ahead of its launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 March. Anyone signing up to the platform by 23 March will pay EUR 59.99 rather than EUR 69.99 for an annual subscription, equivalent to EUR 4.99 a month, for over 1,000 films and series, said the company on its local websites. Monthly subscriptions currently remain at EUR 6.99.

Disney+ launched in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands on 12 November with an initial 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes across the company’s Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar brands. Earlier this month Disney announced that its streaming service attracted 28.6 million paid subscribers in the three months since its launch.

 


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney
Countries: Europe
