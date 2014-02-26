Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Disney+ subscriber growth slows to 2.1 mln in Sept quarter

Thursday 11 November 2021 | 08:52 CET | News
Disney+ saw a significant slowdown in subscriber growth in the three months to September, adding just 2.1 million new customers compared to over 12 million in the preceding quarter. Walt Disney Company reported 118.1 million paid subscribers for the streaming service at the end of its fiscal fourth quarter, up from 116.0 million three months earlier and 60 percent growth year-on-year. ARPU at Disney+ fell 9 percent year-on-year to USD 4.12 due to a greater share of subscribers for the lower-priced Hotstar service in Asia. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / Hulu
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Abonneegroei Disney+ vertraagt tot 2,1 mln in fiscale vierde kwartaal
Published 11 Nov 2021 09:33 CET | World
Disney+ rapporteert een aanzienlijke vertraging in de groei van het aantal abonnees in de drie maanden tot september, met slechts ...

Disney+ plans fan day in November as CEO warns of growth slowdown

Published 22 Sep 2021 11:40 CET | World
Disney+ will hold a special fan day on 12 November, with new releases and exclusive offers for subscribers. The event coincides ...

Disney ends simultaneous launch of films to theatres, Disney Plus
Published 13 Sep 2021 10:38 CET | World
Disney said it will release the rest of its 2021 films in theatres first. The musical Encanto will arrive in theatres on 24 ...

Disney+ sets June 2022 as launch date for South Africa

Published 17 Aug 2021 09:57 CET | South Africa
The Walt Disney Company plans to launch its video streaming service Disney+ in South Africa next summer, in June 2022, Media24 ...

Disney+ to expand to Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong in November
Published 16 Aug 2021 12:15 CET | Korea, Republic of
Disney+ will expand to South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan in November, Yonhap news agency reports. Disney confirmed the plans at ...

Disney+ subscriber numbers jump to 116 million in July
Published 13 Aug 2021 09:42 CET | World
Disney reported higher revenues for its fiscal third quarter to 3 July, helped by the reopening of its parks and resorts and ...





Related Info

Abonneegroei Disney+ vertraagt tot 2,1 mln in fiscale vierde kwartaal
09:33 | World | News
Disney+ plans fan day in November as CEO warns of growth slowdown
22 Sep | World | News
Disney ends simultaneous launch of films to theatres, Disney Plus
13 Sep | World | News
Disney+ sets June 2022 as launch date for South Africa
17 Aug | South Africa | News
Disney+ to expand to Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong in November
16 Aug | Korea, Republic of | News
Disney+ subscriber numbers jump to 116 million in July
13 Aug | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Nov World Telecommunication Development Conference
11 Nov Cogeco fiscal Q4
11 Nov Radcom Q3 2021
11 Nov Optiva Q3 2021
11 Nov Singtel fiscal H1
11 Nov Pexip Q3 2021
11 Nov Multichoice H1 results
11 Nov Weibo Q3 2021
12 Nov OTE Q3 2021
12 Nov Deutsche Telekom Q3 2021
12 Nov Digi Communications Q3 2021
15 Nov Vodacom H1 results
15 Nov Sohu.com Q3 2021
16 Nov Vodafone Group fiscal Q2
16 Nov OVHcloud FY results
16 Nov Samsung Electronics Investors Forum
16 Nov Qualcomm strategy update
16 Nov Telecoms World Asia
17 Nov iQiyi Q3 2021
17 Nov MTS Q3 2021
17 Nov Baidu Q3 2021
17 Nov Nvidia fiscal Q3
17 Nov Cisco fiscal Q1
18 Nov Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q1
18 Nov Alibaba Q3 2021
18 Nov Ice Group Q3 results
18 Nov Avast EGM on merger
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now