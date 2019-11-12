Edition: International
Disney+ to launch a week earlier in Europe at EUR 7 a month

Tuesday 21 January 2020 | 11:26 CET | News
The streaming service Disney+ will launch in markets across Western Europe on 24 March, one week earlier than the 31 March date it was initially slated for release. In a statement, Disney said the platform will be rolled out to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland at a price of GBP 5.99/EUR 6.99 a month or GBP 59.99/EUR 69.99 a year. It will eventually come to Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal in summer 2020.

European subscribers will be able to access Disney+ on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players and smart TVs, the company said. Users can watch up to four simultaneous streams, access unlimited downloads on up to ten devices and set up to seven different profiles, including Kids Profiles with age-appropriate content.

Disney+ launched in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands on 12 November with an initial 500 movies and 7,500 TV episodes across the company’s Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar brands. The service had an estimated 24 million US subscribers by the end of that month and the app was downloaded nearly 41 million times in its first two months on the market, according to a recent report.


Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney
Countries: Austria / France / Germany / Ireland / Italy / Spain / Switzerland / United Kingdom / Western Europe
