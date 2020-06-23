Disney+ to launch in 8 more European countries on 15 September

The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment said it will launch Disney+ in eight markets across Western and Northern Europe on 15 September. Pricing has also been confirmed per market. The streaming service will launch in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on 15 September and will retail at EUR 6.99 per month/EUR 69.99 per year in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; NOK 69 NOK/NOK 689 in Norway; SEK 69/SEK 689 in Sweden and DKK 59/DKK 589 in Denmark.
Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Users will access high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles for access to age-appropriate content.
Meanwhile French site Numerama reports that Disney has stopped offering a seven-day free trial of the streaming service to new subscribers. This applies around the world. The company did not say whether it plans to offer the free trial in the eight new countries.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions