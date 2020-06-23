Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Disney+ to launch in 8 more European countries on 15 September

Tuesday 23 June 2020 | 11:09 CET | News

The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment said it will launch Disney+ in eight markets across Western and Northern Europe on 15 September. Pricing has also been confirmed per market. The streaming service will launch in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on 15 September and will retail at EUR 6.99 per month/EUR 69.99 per year in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; NOK 69 NOK/NOK 689 in Norway; SEK 69/SEK 689 in Sweden and DKK 59/DKK 589 in Denmark. 

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Users will access high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalised recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles for access to age-appropriate content.

Meanwhile French site Numerama reports that Disney has stopped offering a seven-day free trial of the streaming service to new subscribers. This applies around the world. The company did not say whether it plans to offer the free trial in the eight new countries. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: The Walt Disney Company
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Disney creates new ad team for streaming services
Published 17 Jun 2020 13:58 CET | United States
Disney's has created a new team for advertising, bringing together existing Hulu and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) ...

Disney+ makes successful debut with French public in April – study
Published 08 Jun 2020 10:52 CET | France
Nearly 23 percent of the audience accessing SVoD platforms in France had used the Disney+ streaming service during April, ...

Disney+ reaches 25% of US broadband households, Apple TV+ at 10%
Published 01 Jun 2020 15:50 CET | United States
A quarter of US households with broadband have subscribed to Disney+ and 10 percent to Apple TV+, within six months of their ...

Disney Plus to go live in Japan in June with Docomo
Published 29 May 2020 17:33 CET | Japan
Disney Plus plans to launch its streaming service in Japan in June. The streaming service will be operated as an exclusive ...





Related Info

Disney creates new ad team for streaming services
17 Jun | United States | News
Disney+ makes successful debut with French public in April – study
8 Jun | France | News
Disney+ reaches 25% of US broadband households, Apple TV+ at 10%
1 Jun | United States | News
Disney Plus to go live in Japan in June with Docomo
29 May | Japan | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
24 Jun Blackberry fiscal Q1
24 Jun TPG EGM on Vodafone merger
24 Jun OTE AGM
24 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
26 Jun Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q1
29 Jun Micron Technology fiscal Q3
30 Jun SmartCom Summit 2020
30 Jun Liberty Global AGM
30 Jun GSMA Thrive China
30 Jun Ordina AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now