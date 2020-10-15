Edition: International
Disney to raise price for Hulu+Live TV from 21 December - report

Monday 22 November 2021 | 11:58 CET | News
Disney will be raising the price for Hulu+Live TV by USD 5 per month from 21 December, Variety reported. In exchange, customers will get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. With the price change, Hulu+Live TV with on-demand ads will cost USD 69.99 per month and Hulu+Live TV with no adds will go to USD 75.99 per months. The change will apply to both new and existing customers.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Disney / ESPN / Hulu
Countries: United States
