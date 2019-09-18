Edition: International
Wireless

NTT Docomo creates 5G Open RAN Ecosystem with 12 partners

Thursday 4 February 2021 | 09:09 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Japanese operator NTT Docomo has agreed with 12 companies, namely Dell Technologies Japan, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, NEC, NTT Data, Nvidia, Qualcomm Technologies, Red Hat, VMware, Wind River and Xilinx, to create the '5G Open RAN Ecosystem'. The partners plan to globally accelerate open radio access networks (RAN), and help enable network deployment to serve diverse company and operator needs in the 5G era.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Dell Technologies / Fujitsu / Intel / Loxley / Mavenir / NEC / NTT / NTT Communications / NTT DoCoMo / Nvidia / Qualcomm / Red Hat / VMware / Wind River / Xilinx
Countries: Japan / World
