Wireless

Doro plans to list elderly care ops as Q4 care sales rise 11%, phone sales fall 29%

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 09:48 CET | News
Swedish mobile phone maker Doro has announced plans to list its Doro Care business as a separate company, as the division lifted net sales by nearly 11 percent in the "quiet" fourth quarter of 2020, and ended the year with 60,000 more subscriptions. Overall Q4 net sales at Doro dropped by over 20 percent as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit, but EBIT improved and the company posted positive EPS.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Doro
Countries: Sweden / World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

