Wireless

Dos Santos steps down from Unitel board

Wednesday 12 August 2020 | 10:09 CET | News

Isabel dos Santos will leave her job in the administration of telecoms operator Unitel amid tension between board members, Lusa reported, citing a statement. Dos Santos, who holds a 25 percent stake in Unitel, said that after 20 years dedicated to the creation, development and success of Unitel, she will leave the position of member of the company's board of directors. The decision is related to a "climate of permanent conflict" among the company's board, she said.



Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Unitel
Countries: Angola
