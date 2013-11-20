Dutch FMC revenues up 15% in Q2 as subscribers pass 3 million

Over 4 in 10 Dutch multiplay subscribers now take fixed and mobile services from the same provider, according to Telecompaper’s Dutch Multiplay Market report for Q2 2020. FMC’s share of revenues on the multi-play market is even higher, at over 54 percent. In Q2, fixed-mobile subscriptions generated EUR 705 million in revenues, up 15 percent year-on-year.
While growth in FMC subscribers has slowed compared to a year ago, all three main operators in the Dutch market showed growth in Q2 2020. VodafoneZiggo continues to add the most FMC customers and moved ahead of KPN to take a 47 percent share of the FMC market. T-Mobile came second with 13,000 FMC subscribers added, taking it near 200,000 in total. KPN also returned to growth after two quarters of losses.
"There is clearly still room for growth in the FMC segment," said Erik Compter, Telecompaper senior research analyst and co-author of the Dutch Multiplay Market report. "While operators at first focused on the quad-play combination, other types of fixed-mobile package are becoming more popular, with a focus on premium TV and mobile options to boost ARPU."
The broadband-TV-mobile combination is growing the fastest in the FMC segment and in the overall multi-play market. Its share of multi-play subscribers increased by over a third in the past year to 12.5 percent. The traditional triple-play (broadband-TV-fixed telephony) meanwhile is declining slowly and was down to less than 35 percent of multi-play subscribers, and the quad-play’s growth has come to a halt, at just under 28 percent of the multi-play market.
Outside the multi-play market, there are still around 1.76 million single-play customers on the fixed market, who do not bundle services. While single-play TV and telephony subscribers are falling steadily, broadband-only may be the next new growth area for the Dutch market.
Broadband-only subscribers increased by 13 percent in the past year to approach almost 600,000 at the end of June 2020. The growth is led by the challenger operators T-Mobile and Delta Fiber, supported by their expanding FTTH footprints. Almost a quarter of T-Mobile’s broadband subscribers take only broadband from the operator, roughly the same share as the traditional triple-play of broadband, TV and fixed telephony.
The above figures come from the Dutch Multiplay market Q2 2020 report, which is now available for purchase. The report provides a complete overview of multi-play subscribers and revenues on the Dutch market, with unique insights into the split across various types of packages and all major providers. For more information or to receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions