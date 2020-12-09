Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Dutch FTTH competition drives record 533,000 homes passed in 2020

Wednesday 17 March 2021 | 13:27 CET | News
Competition in the Dutch FTTH market is intensifying, driving a record 533,000 new fibre connections built in 2020, according to the FTTH in the Netherlands 2021 report from Telecompaper. Never before have so many households been connected in a single year. At the end of 2020, a total of 3.68 million households had access to a FTTH connection, making up almost half (46%) of all households in the Netherlands. This record will likely be beaten this year, Telecompaper expects. Consolidation is also starting, as large players on the market bought more than 50,000 FTTH lines from smaller parties

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Delta Fiber / E-Fiber / KPN / T-Mobile Netherlands
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

FTTH-concurrentie stuwt de markt naar records: 533.000 homes passed in 2020
Published 17 Mar 2021 09:20 CET | Netherlands
De concurrentiestrijd op de Nederlandse FTTH-markt neemt steeds grotere vormen aan. Met 533.000 nieuwe glasvezelaansluitingen in ...

FTTH in the Netherlands 2021
Published 17 Mar 2021 09:11 CET | Netherlands
The report FTTH in the Netherlands 2021 describes the current state of the Dutch fiber to the home market and provides figures on ...

VolkerWessels Telecom passes 1 mln fibre connections built
Published 15 Mar 2021 15:49 CET | Netherlands
VolkerWessels Telecom has claimed a first among builders on the Dutch market, to pass 1 million fibre connections completed. The ...

TP:Notes: Delta Fiber looks to accelerate roll-out, reach 1 mln premises passed by year-end
Published 10 Mar 2021 10:34 CET | Netherlands
Summary: Delta Fiber is shifting its roll-out from rural areas to larger towns and villages, in an effort to reach 1 million ...

VodafoneZiggo adopts TCS AI model to optimise network expansion
Published 08 Mar 2021 09:10 CET | Netherlands
Tata Consultancy Services announced a new contract with Dutch operator VodafoneZiggo to help the company speed up its fibre ...

KPN Q4 review: targets met, outlook maintained
Published 09 Feb 2021 14:10 CET | Netherlands
KPN met its full-year outlook with its Q4 results. As a result, the targets for the period to 2023 are maintained, along with the ...

Freedom Internet to bring fibre services to Groningen wtih ViberQ
Published 28 Jan 2021 15:24 CET | Netherlands
Dutch provider Freedom Internet has started a partnership with fibre supplier ViberQ. With the deal, Freedom will be be able to ...

Freedom Internet starts services via RE-NET Hoogeveen, GlasFiber de Wolden
Published 22 Dec 2020 16:14 CET | Netherlands
Dutch provider Freedom Internet said its offerings are now also available via the regional networks RE-NET Hoogeveen and ...

CAI Harderwijk marks 100% network coverage and 80 percent network take-up with gift to customers
Published 16 Dec 2020 15:41 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator CAI Harderwijk said it reached two milestones in 2020 and that to celebrate, it will send a card to all of its ...

Fibre dominates Dutch broadband growth in Q3 2020
Published 09 Dec 2020 09:00 CET | Netherlands
FTTH accounted for all of the new growth on the Dutch broadband market in Q3 2020, the latest research by Telecompaper shows. ...





Related Info

FTTH-concurrentie stuwt de markt naar records: 533.000 homes passed in 2020
09:20 | Netherlands | News
FTTH in the Netherlands 2021
09:11 | Netherlands | Report
VolkerWessels Telecom passes 1 mln fibre connections built
15 Mar | Netherlands | News
TP:Notes: Delta Fiber looks to accelerate roll-out, reach 1 mln premises passed by year-end
10 Mar | Netherlands | Commentary
VodafoneZiggo adopts TCS AI model to optimise network expansion
8 Mar | Netherlands | News
KPN Q4 review: targets met, outlook maintained
9 Feb | Netherlands | Background
Freedom Internet to bring fibre services to Groningen wtih ViberQ
28 Jan | Netherlands | News
Freedom Internet starts services via RE-NET Hoogeveen, GlasFiber de Wolden
22 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News
CAI Harderwijk marks 100% network coverage and 80 percent network take-up with gift to customers
16 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News
Fibre dominates Dutch broadband growth in Q3 2020
9 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Mar Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo
17 Mar FCC meeting
17 Mar Report: Working From Home 2021 Q1
17 Mar Report: Dutch Fixed Telephony 2020-Q4
18 Mar MTS Q4 2020
18 Mar Weibo Q4
18 Mar 3 Group FY results
18 Mar Vodafone Group investor briefing
18 Mar Nokia Capital Markets day
23 Mar SmartCom Summit Spring 2021
23 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2020-Q4
24 Mar Telit FY results
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now