Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Dutch OTT video revenues up 48% as new services drive demand for home entertainment

Friday 1 January 2021 | 12:00 CET | News
Revenue growth on the Dutch market for TV and video services has accelerated in the past year, driven by new streaming services and demand for home entertainment, the latest research from Telecompaper shows. While the traditional pay-TV market is flat, revenues from over-the-top video services grew 48 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Amazon / HBO / KPN / Netflix / Pathe / Telecompaper / Videoland / Ziggo
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Omzet uit OTT-video groeit 48% door nieuwe aanbieders in home entertainment
Published 01 Jan 2021 12:00 CET | Netherlands
De omzetgroei op de Nederlandse markt voor tv- en videodiensten is het afgelopen jaar versneld, geleid door nieuwe ...

Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q3
Published 29 Dec 2020 16:30 CET | Netherlands
The report covers revenues generated by more than 25 companies in the Netherlands ranging from TV operators including Ziggo, KPN, ...

Dutch SVoD services generate more revenue per viewer - study
Published 23 Dec 2020 12:17 CET | Netherlands
Linear television in the Netherlands still generated more revenues than streaming video services this year, according to a study ...

Dutch TV viewing time jumps 14% in October, boosted by VoD, delayed viewing
Published 11 Nov 2020 11:24 CET | Netherlands
Use of the living room TV set grew strongly in October, possibly due to the return of lockdown measures, according to the latest ...

Amazon brings Prime Video Channels to Netherlands, Spain, Italy
Published 04 Nov 2020 13:23 CET | Italy
Prime Video Channels subscriptions and prices available at launch in the Netherlands include Film1 (EUR 5 per month), Starzplay ...

Canal Digitaal adds Canal+ series VoD offer
Published 26 Oct 2020 09:52 CET | Netherlands
Dutch pay-TV operator Canal Digitaal has started offering Canal+ Series, a new VoD offer focusing on series produced in Europe. ...

Dutch TV market slows subscriber losses in Q2, Ziggo returns to growth
Published 16 Sep 2020 09:38 CET | Netherlands
The coronavirus outbreak kept more people at home and in front of the TV. It also meant a forced pause in Ziggo's gradual ...

Youfone launches Android TV service with Amino
Published 14 Aug 2020 09:02 CET | Netherlands
Dutch operator Youfone has launched its new Android TV platform based on equipment supplied by Amino and its subsidiary i24. The ...

Dutch TV viewing declines in July, delayed viewing on living room TV shows double digit growth - SKO
Published 07 Aug 2020 18:24 CET | Netherlands
Traditional television viewing resumed its downward trend in July, according to the latest figures from ratings agency SKO. ...

Videoland tests live TV channels
Published 27 Jul 2020 13:00 CET | Netherlands
Dutch VoD provider Videoland has started testing live TV channels with a group of subscribers. They can access the channels RTL4, ...

Videoland introduces new subscription options, including ads
Published 14 Jul 2020 11:35 CET | Netherlands
Dutch VoD service Videoland has revamped its subscriptions and introduced a new ad-supported tier as one of three options. The ...

NPO online to go ad-free from 2021
Published 10 Jul 2020 11:58 CET | Netherlands
Dutch national public broadcaster NPO will stop online advertising from 1 January. There will also be no more advertising on its ...

NPO, RTL see growth in OTT video users during coronavirus lockdown
Published 03 Jul 2020 10:13 CET | Netherlands
The coronavirus crisis has led to a 25 percent increase in users of the OTT video service NPO Start. Viewing time has increased ...

NPO adds 'watch together' function to VoD app
Published 08 Jun 2020 16:10 CET | Netherlands
Dutch public broadcaster NPO has added a 'watch together' function to its OTT app, so viewers can watch and discuss programmes ...

Pathe Thuis attracts over 1 mln viewers for free films offer
Published 21 Apr 2020 09:05 CET | Netherlands
Dutch VoD provider Pathe Thuis said over 1 million viewers responded to its free film offer so far this month. The 'Pathe ...





Related Info

Omzet uit OTT-video groeit 48% door nieuwe aanbieders in home entertainment
12:00 | Netherlands | News
Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q3
29 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | Report
Dutch SVoD services generate more revenue per viewer - study
23 Dec 2020 | Netherlands | News
Dutch TV viewing time jumps 14% in October, boosted by VoD, delayed viewing
11 Nov 2020 | Netherlands | News
Amazon brings Prime Video Channels to Netherlands, Spain, Italy
4 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
Canal Digitaal adds Canal+ series VoD offer
26 Oct 2020 | Netherlands | News
Dutch TV market slows subscriber losses in Q2, Ziggo returns to growth
16 Sep 2020 | Netherlands | News
Youfone launches Android TV service with Amino
14 Aug 2020 | Netherlands | News
Dutch TV viewing declines in July, delayed viewing on living room TV shows double digit growth - SKO
7 Aug 2020 | Netherlands | News
Videoland tests live TV channels
27 Jul 2020 | Netherlands | News
Videoland introduces new subscription options, including ads
14 Jul 2020 | Netherlands | News
NPO online to go ad-free from 2021
10 Jul 2020 | Netherlands | News
NPO, RTL see growth in OTT video users during coronavirus lockdown
3 Jul 2020 | Netherlands | News
NPO adds 'watch together' function to VoD app
8 Jun 2020 | Netherlands | News
Pathe Thuis attracts over 1 mln viewers for free films offer
21 Apr 2020 | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Jan Telecompaper holiday
07 Jan Micron Technology Q1
07 Jan Altice Europe EGM
07 Jan Report: Video behaviour of Dutch consumers 2020 Q3
08 Jan Sequans analyst meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now