Dutch quad-play market nears saturation in Q1, VodafoneZiggo matches KPN in FMC subscribers

The quad-play market has grown steadily since 2013 when KPN first launched its ‘Complete’ offer. However, the number of 4P subscribers fell by 22,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.94 million, the Telecompaper research shows.
"KPN’s new Hussel offer launched last year and change in brand strategy is starting to have an impact on the multi-play market, as it has been losing 4P customers for two quarters now," said Kamiel Albrecht, Telecompaper research analyst and co-author of the Dutch Multiplay Market report. "VodafoneZiggo entered the market later, but started losing 4P customers in Q1 too, suggesting the market may have reached its peak."
At the same time, the number of triple-play subscribers rose for a second consecutive quarter, by 10,000 to nearly 3.4 million at the end of March. While the majority of these subscribers still have the traditional triple-play of broadband, TV and fixed telephony, a different mix is leading the 3P growth: broadband, TV and mobile, which had nearly 820,000 subscribers at the end of Q1.
VodafoneZiggo has been the main winner in the fixed-mobile market in the past year, helped by its offer of double mobile data, extra TV channels and a discount on mobile tariffs for FMC subscribers. Its fixed-mobile subscriber base has grown by over a quarter year-on-year, and in Q1 VodafoneZiggo matched KPN’s FMC market share for the first time. The two operators each have nearly 47 percent of FMC subscribers, leaving around 6.5 percent for T-Mobile and the smaller players.
