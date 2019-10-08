Edition: International
Dutch quad-play market nears saturation in Q1, VodafoneZiggo matches KPN in FMC subscribers

Monday 29 June 2020 | 08:08 CET | News
The Dutch quad-play market may be approaching saturation point, according to the latest Dutch Multiplay Market report from Telecompaper. 4P subscriptions fell for the first time in the first quarter of 2020, while the triple-play subscriber base showed a second consecutive quarter of growth, as more people drop fixed telephony from their packages. Bundling fixed and mobile services still remains popular though, with VodafoneZiggo matching KPN for market share in the FMC segment in Q1.

The quad-play market has grown steadily since 2013 when KPN first launched its ‘Complete’ offer. However, the number of 4P subscribers fell by 22,000 in the first quarter of 2020 to 1.94 million, the Telecompaper research shows. 

"KPN’s new Hussel offer launched last year and change in brand strategy is starting to have an impact on the multi-play market, as it has been losing 4P customers for two quarters now," said Kamiel Albrecht, Telecompaper research analyst and co-author of the Dutch Multiplay Market report. "VodafoneZiggo entered the market later, but started losing 4P customers in Q1 too, suggesting the market may have reached its peak."

At the same time, the number of triple-play subscribers rose for a second consecutive quarter, by 10,000 to nearly 3.4 million at the end of March. While the majority of these subscribers still have the traditional triple-play of broadband, TV and fixed telephony, a different mix is leading the 3P growth: broadband, TV and mobile, which had nearly 820,000 subscribers at the end of Q1. 

VodafoneZiggo has been the main winner in the fixed-mobile market in the past year, helped by its offer of double mobile data, extra TV channels and a discount on mobile tariffs for FMC subscribers. Its fixed-mobile subscriber base has grown by over a quarter year-on-year, and in Q1 VodafoneZiggo matched KPN’s FMC market share for the first time. The two operators each have nearly 47 percent of FMC subscribers, leaving around 6.5 percent for T-Mobile and the smaller players.

The above figures come from the Dutch Multiplay Market Q1 2020 report, which is available now for purchase. The report offers a unique insight into services bundling on the Dutch telecom market, with detailed data on the division of multi-play subscriptions and revenues across all the major players. For more information on the report or to receive a customised market analysis, please contact research@telecompaper.com.


 


