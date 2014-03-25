Edition: International
Wireless

Video calling more common on mobiles too since virus outbreak, WhatsApp most popular app - Telecompaper

Thursday 11 February 2021 | 11:44 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
A total of 3 million Dutch people made daily calls over WhatsApp in the fourth quarter, according to the latest Dutch Apps Market report by Telecompaper. The figure was boosted by coronavirus-related lockdowns, with people spending more time on their smartphones and on calls. In addition to 3 million daily users, WhatsApp calls were used by 3 million at least once per week and by 2 million at least once a month.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Google / Skype / Telecompaper / Viber / WhatsApp
Countries: Netherlands
