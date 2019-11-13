Edition: International
DVB Project starts work on specifications for TV over 5G

Monday 26 July 2021 | 14:32 CET | News
The DVB Project has approved commercial requirements for DVB-I service support over 5G networks and systems. The industry group can now move ahead with developing technical specifications for TV services over 5G. It expects to have these ready in Q3 2022 and will continue to update the standards as 5G networks advance.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

DVB releases open source reference client for DVB-I services
Published 22 Apr 2020 10:04 CET | World
The DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting) consortium has announced the availability of a new open source reference client for DVB-I on ...

DVB approves DVB-I standard for TV over internet
Published 13 Nov 2019 09:35 CET | World
The DVB industry group has approved the DVB-I specification, setting the standards for delivery of linear TV over the internet. ...





