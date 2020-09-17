Edition: International
DZS acquires Optelian

Thursday 21 January 2021 | 09:21 CET | News
DZS has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Optelian, an optical networking product provider based in Ottawa, Ontario, and its portfolio of optical transport products. The Optelian products have completed the Telcordia OSMINE certification process required for deployment by Tier 1 service providers in North America and will form a new DZS "O-series" product line to enhance the DZS Mobile Transport portfolio with environmentally hardened optical transport products optimised for mobile backhaul. 

Categories: Fixed
Companies: DZS / Optelian
Countries: Canada / World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

