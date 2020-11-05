Egypt raises USD 1.2 billion in award of 2.6 GHz band TDD licences

Egypt has raised USD 1.17 billion in the award of new spectrum licences to the three mobile operators. Vodafone Egypt, Telecom Egypt and Etisalat Misr all acquired new ten-year licences for the 2.6 GHz band.
Vodafone said it acquired 40 MHz of 2.6 GHz TDD spectrum from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), with a ten-year licence term through to 2030. Payments will be phased over three years, with an initial payment of USD 270 million upon receipt of the spectrum and two other payments of USD 135 million due in 2021 and 2022 respectively, the company announced.
Telecom Egypt said that the NTRA accepted its financial and technical offer for additional spectrum submitted on 17 September. The company is expected to receive 20 MHz of spectrum in the 2,600 MHz band, using TDD technology with a right of use of ten years for USD 305 million, of which 50 percent will be paid in US dollars upon signing the contracts.
The operator said 25 percent of the total value will be paid in US dollars or its equivalent in Egyptian pounds according to the rate announced by the CBE at the time of payment no later than one year after signing the contracts. The other 25 percent will be paid within two years.
The NTRA said the remaining 2x10 MHz in the 2,600 MHz band was won by Etisalat Misr for USD 325 million.
The regulator noted that this was the first time it used TDD spectrum blocks and a closed-envelope system of bidding. The larger frequency blocks were offered with a discount to reflect the bigger investments in infrastructure required.
