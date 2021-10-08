Edition: International
Eleven co-founder Watson returns to role as CEO amid other management changes

Friday 8 October 2021 | 12:30 CET | News
Sports and entertainment media group Eleven has announced changes to its management. Marc Watson has returned to the role of CEO of Eleven Group, which he co-founded with Andrea Radrizzani in 2015. Watson was CEO until January 2020 and for the past eighteen months, he has combined his responsibilities as Eleven executive chairman with leading Aser Ventures' new streaming platform, LiveNow.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Eleven Sports
Countries: World
