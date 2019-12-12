Edition: International
IT

Elisa agrees to buy German industrial software producer camLine

Tuesday 12 January 2021 | 09:36 CET | News
Interactive webinar: Vodafone Ziggo deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on January 21st 14:00 CET for a professional profile of VodafoneZiggo in 45 minutes. Register here ...
Finnish operator Elisa said it has agreed to buy German-based industrial software provider camLine Group. The German firm provides software for semi-conductor and electronics manufacturers, the solar sector, advanced materials and medical device makers, among others. No financial details were given.

Categories: IT
Companies: Elisa
Countries: Germany
