Wireless

Elisa, Nokia and Qualcomm reach 8 Gbps in trial on commercial 5G network in Finland

Wednesday 18 November 2020 | 09:32 CET | News

Elisa, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies announced that they reached a record 5G speed on a commercial network in Finland of 8 Gbps, serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously. The fast speed was showcased at Elisa’s flagship store in Helsinki. The service is expected to be implemented in 2021.

The speed was achieved using Nokia 5G mmWave technology and Qualcomm Technologies' 5G smartphone form factor test devices on Elisa’s commercial 5G network. The base station used two Nokia AirScale radios, each using 800 MHz of commercial millimeter wave 5G spectrum at 26 GHz. They provided connectivity to two 5G smartphone form factor test devices run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna modules. Each device reached 4 Gbps peak speeds from the base station.

The fast speed will support new low-latency, high-bandwidth services such as rapid video and game downloads, as well as mission-critical or virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. It will enable remotely controlled devices for industrial needs and VR/AR large stadium concert broadcasts. It will allow enhanced fixed wireless access connectivity, too, as an alternative to fibre broadband alternative.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Elisa / Nokia / Qualcomm
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

