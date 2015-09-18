Elisa, Nokia and Qualcomm reach 8 Gbps in trial on commercial 5G network in Finland

Elisa, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies announced that they reached a record 5G speed on a commercial network in Finland of 8 Gbps, serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously. The fast speed was showcased at Elisa’s flagship store in Helsinki. The service is expected to be implemented in 2021.
The speed was achieved using Nokia 5G mmWave technology and Qualcomm Technologies' 5G smartphone form factor test devices on Elisa’s commercial 5G network. The base station used two Nokia AirScale radios, each using 800 MHz of commercial millimeter wave 5G spectrum at 26 GHz. They provided connectivity to two 5G smartphone form factor test devices run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna modules. Each device reached 4 Gbps peak speeds from the base station.
The fast speed will support new low-latency, high-bandwidth services such as rapid video and game downloads, as well as mission-critical or virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) applications. It will enable remotely controlled devices for industrial needs and VR/AR large stadium concert broadcasts. It will allow enhanced fixed wireless access connectivity, too, as an alternative to fibre broadband alternative.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions