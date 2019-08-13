Edition: International
Wireless

Elisa plans to shut down Finnish 3G network in 2023

Thursday 12 March 2020 | 09:31 CET | News

Finnish operator Elisa said it will discontinue 3G service in 2023 as it ramps up investment in 4G and 5G. Any customers who still have 3G devices then will be switched automatically to its 2G network, but most will have reached the ends of their lifespans by then anyway, it added.

After 2023, the frequencies used by the 3G network will be freed up for use by the 4G system, Elisa said. This will enable it to respond better to users' requirements. The use of 3G networks by Elisa customers is already very limited, and will further decrease, it said.

Elisa vice president of network services Sami Rajamaki said mobile data volumes are continuing to grow and so the operator needs to transfer capacity to modern networks. The importance of 5G will only increase through this change, Rajamaki added.

In most cases, there will be no need to change telephone or other devices. A change will be required for equipment such as old hunting cameras, tablets that are more than ten years old, and certain corporate products, such as some payment terminals.

As devices age, they may need to be replaced before the end of the long transitional period. After 2023, customers who have a telephone that supports 3G will automatically be transferred to the 2G network, which will continue as before.

Elisa vice president of corporate customer connectivity services Jorma Niemela said that the long transition means that few customers will be affected, given that many devices will have reached the ends of their lifespans before 2023. He added that newer mobile technologies always provide higher quality and better functionality for the customer, so the transition from 3G to 4G and 5G is positive in every respect.

The operator said it supports sustainable development and is actively transitioning to newer, more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly systems in network technologies.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Elisa
Countries: Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

