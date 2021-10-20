Edition: International
Elisa raises FY EBITDA guidance slight after 3% rise in Q3, M2M and IoT lift mobile subscriptions

Wednesday 20 October 2021 | 10:05 CET | News
Elisa said it now expects full-year EBITDA to be "slightly higher" than in 2020 as it published its third quarter results, having previously predicted it would be at the "same level or slightly higher". Third quarter revenue rose by 6 percent to EUR 496 million, mainly because of the camLine acquisition, Elisa Viihde Viaplay cooperation and growth in mobile revenue. Post-paid mobile subscriptions surged on the back of higher M2M and IoT subscriptions.

Categories: General
Companies: Elisa
Countries: Estonia / Finland
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

IoT

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion.


