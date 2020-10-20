Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

EllaLink cable arrives in Cape Verde

Thursday 18 February 2021 | 09:35 CET | News
The EllaLink fibre optic submarine cable that will connect Europe to Latin America has already arrived in Cape Verde, according to Cabo Verde Telecom, reports Lusa. The project is budgeted at USD 30 million (EUR 24.9 million) and has received USD 25 million in funding from the EIB, with the endorsement of the Government of Cape Verde. The mooring of the cable will take place on 18 February at Portinho beach, in Achada Grande Tras, in the municipality of Praia.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Cabo Verde Telecom
Countries: Cape Verde
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EllaLink submarine cable system anchored in Portugal
Published 06 Jan 2021 14:56 CET | Europe
Submarine cable operator EllaLink confirmed that its cable system has been anchored in Sines, Portugal, from where it will ...

EllaLink cable starts operations

Published 14 Dec 2020 10:44 CET | Brazil
Brazil's Ministry of Communications announced that the 6,000 km long EllaLink cable will be operational from 14 December, ...

EllaLink to start commercial operation by May 2021
Published 28 Oct 2020 16:39 CET | Brazil
Submarine cable operator EllaLink has updated to April or May 2021 the start of commercial operations on its Brazil-Europe ...

EllaLink to activate Madrid interconnection point
Published 20 Oct 2020 16:01 CET | Spain
EllaLink announced the forthcoming opening of an interconnection point at Interxion's data centre campus in Madrid. The EllaLink ...

EllaLink partners with Equinix for data centres
Published 20 Oct 2020 14:16 CET | Brazil
EllaLink has partnered with Equinix to open three interconnection and managed colocation PoPs at Equinix data centres in Madrid, ...





Related Info

EllaLink submarine cable system anchored in Portugal
6 Jan | Europe | News
EllaLink cable starts operations
14 Dec 2020 | Brazil | News
EllaLink to start commercial operation by May 2021
28 Oct 2020 | Brazil | News
EllaLink to activate Madrid interconnection point
20 Oct 2020 | Spain | News
EllaLink partners with Equinix for data centres
20 Oct 2020 | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

18 Feb Siminn Q4 2020
18 Feb Orange Q4 2020
18 Feb CyrusOne Q4
18 Feb Cincinnati Bell Q4
18 Feb Arista Networks Q4
18 Feb Vonage Q4 2020
18 Feb Veon Q4 2020
18 Feb Casa Systems Q4 2020
18 Feb Roku Q4
18 Feb Bouygues Telecom Q4 2020
18 Feb Atos Q4 2020
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
19 Feb Rovio FY results
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb McAfee Q4 2020
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb FnacDarty FY results, strategy update
23 Feb Infinera Q4 2020
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
23 Feb European 5G Conference
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now