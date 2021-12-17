Edition: International
Entel, Movistar and WOM switch on 5G networks in Chile

Friday 17 December 2021 | 12:16 CET | News
Chile's telecommunications regulator Subtel announced that Movistar (Telefonica), Entel and WOM have activated their fifth-generation networks in the country around 10 months after acquiring 5G-compatible frequencies. The networks were switched on at an event attended by the country's president Sebastian Pineira and transport and communications minister Gloria Hutt. The president said the operators are required to provide coverage to at least 90 percent of the population and bring high-speed mobile broadband to 366 localities for the first time, as well 199 hospitals, 358 rural health

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Entel / Huawei / Movistar Chile / Nokia / Telefonica / WOM
Countries: Chile
