EQT, Stonepeak partner on takeover bid for KPN - report

Thursday 8 April 2021 | 08:34 CET | News
Investors EQT and Stonepeak are working together on a possible takeover bid for Dutch operator KPN, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. The deal could value the company at over EUR 3 per share, compared to KPN's last closing price of EUR 2.88. 

Categories: General
Companies: Delta Fiber / KPN
Countries: Netherlands
