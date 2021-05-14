Edition: International
ER-Telecom, Rostec acquire majority stake in Akado Telecom

Tuesday 11 January 2022 | 15:44 CET | News
Russian operator ER-Telecom, in cooperation with the state-owned corporation Rostec, has acquired a 75 percent stake minus one share in the company Akado Holding, running the regional operator Akado Telecom. The minority stake will be held by the company AVK Investments.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Akado Telecom / ER-Telecom
Countries: Russian Federation
