Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ericsson maintains outlook on small rise in Q2 sales, improving margins

Friday 17 July 2020 | 08:51 CET | News

Ericsson has maintained its full-year and 2022 targets, after reporting a small increase in sales and improving margins for Q2. Underlying revenues at its main Networks business rose 4 percent in the quarter, helped by continued 5G expansion in North America and deployments in northeast Asia. 

Total revenues increased 1 percent to SEK 55.6 billion and were flat on an organic basis excluding currency effects. Ericsson said the growth in North America and Asia was offset by lower sales in India and Latin America, which were impacted more by the economic slowdown and Covid-19 pandemic. The Digital Services unit also posted sales down 5 percent on an organic basis, as higher software sales were offset a drop in services, and Managed Services reported a 12 percent fall in underlying revenues. 

Margins were less affected by the pandemic and supported by ongoing restructuring efforts. The gross margin excluding restructuring charges rose to 38.2 percent from 36.7 percent a year ago, thanks to improvements in Digital Services and Managed Services, as well as a higher share of IPR licensing revenues. The Networks gross margin declined due to the earlier announced write-down on Chinese inventory as well as a larger share of strategic contracts including 5G. 

Operating profit rose to SEK 3.9 billion from SEK 3.7 billion a year ago. Excluding restructuring charges, the margin increased to 8.2 percent from 7.0 percent, putting the company closer to its target of 10 percent in 2020. Net profit rose to SEK 2.6 billion from SEK 1.8 billion, also helped by positive hedging effects. 

Ericsson posted a net increase of 705 employees in the quarter, to a total of 99,800, due to expansion in R&D and service delivery mainly. R&D spending was up slightly year-on-year to SEK 10 billion. Restructuring charges increased to SEK 0.7 billion, covering the exit of the Edge Gravity business as well as the ongoing restructuring of the acquired antenna and filter business in Networks. 

CEO Borje Ekholm said the R&D investment had helped the company grow in the 5G market, with its market share improving in several markets and profitability on earlier contracts also rising. Strategic contracts like the business in China may weigh on initial results but are considered a normal part of business and expected to be profitable over their lifetime, he noted. 

On the outlook, there are some signs of customers accelerating investments, to capitalise on the digital transformation spurred by the pandemic, while other companies are more cautious. With the current visibility, Ericsson said it expects to achieve its targets for 2020 and 2022. This is based on expected 4 percent growth in the RAN market this year and a 0 percent CAGR in 2019-2024. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ericsson handhaaft outlook na verbeterde omzet en marges in Q2
Published 17 Jul 2020 09:42 CET | World
Ericsson heeft zijn doelstellingen voor het volledige jaar en 2022 gehandhaafd, op basis van een kleine omzetstijging en ...

Ericsson releases Ericsson Standalone 5G NR software for 5G mid, low bands
Published 06 Jul 2020 11:31 CET | World
Ericsson launched Ericsson Standalone 5G NR software for 5G mid- and low bands. The software became globally available to all ...

Ericsson adds Hybrid AIR, Interleaved AIR to Ericsson Radio System range
Published 30 Jun 2020 13:02 CET | World
Ericsson said it is adding Hybrid AIR and Interleaved AIR to the Ericsson Radio System range, thereby enhancing its 5G platform. ...

Ericsson sees faster 5G take-up in 2020, 2.8 bln subscribers by 2025
Published 16 Jun 2020 17:13 CET | World
Ericsson has updated its forecast for 5G subscribers this year in its latest Mobility Report. The company now expects 190 million ...

Moody's upgrades Ericsson rating to Ba1 with stable outlook
Published 16 Jun 2020 09:37 CET | World
Moody's Investors Service said it has upgraded Ericsson's corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2 and the probability of ...

Ericsson names new executive vice president
Published 10 Jun 2020 15:04 CET | World
Bansal is currently senior VP and head of the market area of Europe & Latin America, a position he has held since 2017 after ...

Ericsson announces SEK 1 bln write-down for 5G inventory in China in Q2
Published 08 Jun 2020 09:32 CET | World
Ericsson said it will write down approximately SEK 1 billion worth of pre-commercial product inventory for the Chinese market in ...

Ericsson starts 3-year monitoring programme under DoJ settlement
Published 02 Jun 2020 17:17 CET | United States
Ericsson announced it has started a three-year monitoring programme agreed with US prosecutors as part of its settlement of ...

Ericsson exploring sale of Iconectiv unit for USD 1.5-2 bln - report
Published 04 May 2020 09:20 CET | World
Ericsson is looking to sell its US call routing unit Iconectiv, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. A ...

Ericsson maintains outlook as margins improve, sales up 2% in Q1
Published 22 Apr 2020 08:54 CET | World
Ericsson reported first-quarter sales up 2 percent and an improvement in its underlying margins. The company said it was seeing ...

Ericsson raises dividend 50% as profits improve, margins on track
Published 24 Jan 2020 08:58 CET | World
Ericsson announced a 50 percent increase in its dividend to SEK 1.50 per share, after reporting full-year results it says are on ...

Ericsson improves sales, margin targets as 5G roll-out takes off
Published 17 Oct 2019 08:45 CET | World
Ericsson has lifted its sales target for 2020 on a faster-than-expected expansion of the 5G market and said it also targets a ...





Related Info

Ericsson handhaaft outlook na verbeterde omzet en marges in Q2
09:42 | World | News
Ericsson releases Ericsson Standalone 5G NR software for 5G mid, low bands
6 Jul | World | News
Ericsson adds Hybrid AIR, Interleaved AIR to Ericsson Radio System range
30 Jun | World | News
Ericsson sees faster 5G take-up in 2020, 2.8 bln subscribers by 2025
16 Jun | World | News
Moody's upgrades Ericsson rating to Ba1 with stable outlook
16 Jun | World | News
Ericsson names new executive vice president
10 Jun | World | News
Ericsson announces SEK 1 bln write-down for 5G inventory in China in Q2
8 Jun | World | News
Ericsson starts 3-year monitoring programme under DoJ settlement
2 Jun | United States | News
Ericsson exploring sale of Iconectiv unit for USD 1.5-2 bln - report
4 May | World | News
Ericsson maintains outlook as margins improve, sales up 2% in Q1
22 Apr | World | News
Ericsson raises dividend 50% as profits improve, margins on track
24 Jan | World | News
Ericsson improves sales, margin targets as 5G roll-out takes off
17 Oct 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

17 Jul Ericsson Q2 2020
17 Jul Telia Q2 2020
20 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2020
20 Jul Technicolor EGM
21 Jul A1 Telekom Austria H1 2020
21 Jul Logitech fiscal Q1
21 Jul Calix Q2 2020
21 Jul Net Insight H1 2020
21 Jul Microsoft Inspire
22 Jul Nordic Entertainment Q2 2020
22 Jul Rogers Communications Q2 2020
22 Jul Netgear Q2 2020
22 Jul Microsoft fiscal Q4
23 Jul Skyworks Q3
23 Jul MaxLinear Q2 2020
23 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2020
23 Jul VeriSign Q2 2020
23 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
23 Jul Adva Q2 2020
23 Jul AT&T Q2 2020
23 Jul Intel Q2 2020
24 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2020
24 Jul Verizon Q2 2020
24 Jul Megacable Q2
24 Jul Orange Belgium Q2 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now