Ericsson releases 5G RAN slicing software

Tuesday 26 January 2021 | 14:05 CET | News
Ericsson has launched new software for 5G network operators to introduce network slicing. Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing allocates radio resources at 1 millisecond scheduling and supports multi-dimensional service differentiation handling across slices. Operators can use the platform to deliver dedicated high-quality services for various use cases.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / GSMA / KDDI / Swisscom
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

