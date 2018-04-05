Edition: International
Ericsson sales slightly lower again in Q3, on China slowdown, supply chain problems

Tuesday 19 October 2021 | 08:43 CET | News
Ericsson's sales growth was slightly negative again in the third quarter, as the company is hurt by the slowdown in sales in China and supply-chain shortages. Revenues fell 2 percent year-on-year and were down 1 percent on an organic basis to SEK 56.3 billion. With market share gains in other countries and higher IPR revenues, EBIT was still up 2 percent to SEK 8.8 billion, and net profit rose 4 percent to SEK 5.8 billion. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

