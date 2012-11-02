Edition: International
Ericsson underlying sales up 10% in Q1 as networks market share grow

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 09:34 CET | News
Ericsson reported first-quarter sales flat at SEK 49.8 billion. The company said underlying growth excluding changes in scope and currencies reached 10 percent, supported by market share gains at its Networks business. Operating profit (EBIT) jumped 22 percent to SEK 5.3 billion, and the company's margin improved to 10.6 percent from 8.7 a year ago thanks to its cost saving efforts. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
5G

