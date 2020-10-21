Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Ericsson underlying sales up 13% in Q4 on 5G demand, net profit jumps 60%

Friday 29 January 2021 | 09:32 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Ericsson reported a strong finish to 2020, exceeding its margin targets as sales were boosted by demand for 5G networks. Quarterly revenues rose 5 percent to SEK 69.6 billion and were up 13 percent on an organic basis. Operating profit jumped 80 percent to SEK 11.0 billion, and the net profit rose 60 percent to SEK 7.2 billion. Ericsson increased its dividend to SEK 2.00 per share from SEK 1.50 last year. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson / Samsung
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ericsson: onderliggende omzet +13% in Q4 door 5G, nettowinst +60%
Published 29 Jan 2021 10:07 CET | World
Ericsson rapporteert een sterke afsluiting van 2020 en overtrof zijn margedoelstellingen doordat de omzet werd gestimuleerd door ...

Ericsson releases 5G RAN slicing software
Published 26 Jan 2021 14:05 CET | World
Ericsson has launched new software for 5G network operators to introduce network slicing. Ericsson 5G RAN Slicing allocates radio ...

Ericsson warns for lower royalties income from Q1, files suit against Samsung
Published 11 Dec 2020 10:56 CET | World
Ericsson has filed a lawsuit against Samsung after the companies failed to agree new terms for patent licensing. Ericsson warned ...

Ericsson raises forecast for global 5G subscribers in 2020, almost 80% in China
Published 30 Nov 2020 13:51 CET | World
There are signs of an acceleration in 5G roll-out, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report. The company estimates that ...

Ericsson gets upgrade to BBB- credit rating at S&P
Published 19 Nov 2020 10:57 CET | World
Ericsson has received an upgrade in its credit rating from Standard & Poor's, to BBB- from BB+. The ratings agency said the ...

Ericsson completes Cradlepoint takeover, adds 700 employees
Published 03 Nov 2020 11:46 CET | World
Ericsson said it has completed the acquisition that it announced last month of Cradlepoint, a US-based provider of wireless WAN ...

Ericsson underlying sales growth improves to 7% in Q3 on 5G demand in China, US
Published 21 Oct 2020 09:01 CET | World
Ericsson reported a small acceleration in underlying sales growth to 7 percent in the third quarter, supported by the expanding ...





Related Info

Ericsson: onderliggende omzet +13% in Q4 door 5G, nettowinst +60%
10:07 | World | News
Ericsson releases 5G RAN slicing software
26 Jan | World | News
Ericsson warns for lower royalties income from Q1, files suit against Samsung
11 Dec 2020 | World | News
Ericsson raises forecast for global 5G subscribers in 2020, almost 80% in China
30 Nov 2020 | World | News
Ericsson gets upgrade to BBB- credit rating at S&P
19 Nov 2020 | World | News
Ericsson completes Cradlepoint takeover, adds 700 employees
3 Nov 2020 | World | News
Ericsson underlying sales growth improves to 7% in Q3 on 5G demand in China, US
21 Oct 2020 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jan Ericsson Q4 2020
29 Jan Charter Communications Q4 2020
29 Jan Telia Q4 2020
29 Jan NEC fiscal Q3
29 Jan Airtel Africa Q4 2020
29 Jan LG Electronics Q4 2020
29 Jan Profile: E-Fiber
01 Feb Cirrus Logic Q3
01 Feb On Semiconductor Q4
01 Feb NXP Semiconductors Q4 2020
01 Feb Harmonic Q4 2020
02 Feb Viavi fiscal Q2
02 Feb Alphabet Q4 2020
02 Feb FireEye Q4 2020
02 Feb Tele2 Q4 2020
02 Feb Telenor Q4 2020
02 Feb Vodacom fiscal Q3
02 Feb Lumentum fiscal Q2
02 Feb Amazon.com Q4 2020
03 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 results
03 Feb Qualcomm fiscal Q1
03 Feb Netgear Q4 2020
03 Feb Aviat Networks fiscal Q2
03 Feb Vodafone fiscal Q3
03 Feb Lenovo fiscal Q3
03 Feb Spotify Q4 2020
03 Feb Bharti Airtel fiscal Q3
03 Feb Sony fiscal Q3
03 Feb Adtran Q4
03 Feb MaxLinear Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now