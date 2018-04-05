Edition: International
Ericsson upgrades global 5G subscriber forecasts

Tuesday 30 November 2021 | 15:14 CET | News
Ericsson has upgraded its forecast for 5G subscribers at the end of 2021, to a total of close to 660 million. The increase is due to stronger-than-expected demand in China and North America, driven in part by falling prices for 5G devices. In its latest Mobility Report, Ericsson forecast 5G to become the dominant mobile technology by 2027.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ericsson
Countries: World
