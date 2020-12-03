Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Ethiopian regulator denies bidders for new licences have been shortlisted

Friday 19 February 2021 | 10:45 CET | News
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has denied reports that bidders for telecoms licences have already been shortlisted. In a statement, it declared that to date, no proposals have been received for the two new telecom licences, and that no prospective bidder has been shortlisted, prequalified or excluded from participating in the bid process. The industry regulator said the request for proposals (RFP) process is ongoing.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Safaricom
Countries: Ethiopia
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Ethiopia shortlists Safaricom for telecom licence bid
Published 18 Feb 2021 08:51 CET | Ethiopia
Kenyan operator Safaricom said it has made it to the shortlist of six firms that have been cleared to bid for one of two ...

Ethiopian regulator extends deadline for telecom licence bids to 05 April

Published 02 Feb 2021 15:05 CET | Ethiopia
Ethiopia has extended the deadline for telecoms firms to bid for new operating licences to 05 April after requests from ...

Airtel Africa rules out Ethiopian licence bid as it focuses on current markets
Published 01 Feb 2021 09:33 CET | Africa
Airtel Africa will focus on expanding in the markets where it already operates and will not bid for licences in Ethiopia, Reuters ...

Ethiopian regulator excludes fourth operator for 10 years
Published 03 Dec 2020 09:49 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has decided not to let a fourth operator enter the telecommunications sector for at ...





Related Info

Ethiopia shortlists Safaricom for telecom licence bid
18 Feb | Ethiopia | News
Ethiopian regulator extends deadline for telecom licence bids to 05 April
2 Feb | Ethiopia | News
Airtel Africa rules out Ethiopian licence bid as it focuses on current markets
1 Feb | Africa | News
Ethiopian regulator excludes fourth operator for 10 years
3 Dec 2020 | Ethiopia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 Feb Rovio FY results
19 Feb TDS/USCellular Q4
19 Feb Turkcell Q4 2020
22 Feb Dish Network Q4 2020
22 Feb DZS Q4 2020
22 Feb SBA Communications Q4
22 Feb Chorus interim results
22 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
22 Feb Spotify Stream On event
23 Feb Echostar Q4 2020
23 Feb McAfee Q4 2020
23 Feb Net Insight FY
23 Feb FnacDarty FY results, strategy update
23 Feb Infinera Q4 2020
23 Feb Sierra Wireless Q4 2020
23 Feb Telefonica Brasil Q4 2020
23 Feb European 5G Conference
23 Feb MWC Shanghai
24 Feb WOW Q4 2020
24 Feb Syn Q4 2020
24 Feb Telecom Italia (TIM) Q4 2020
24 Feb Telefonica Deutschland Q4 2020
24 Feb Jumia Q4 2020
24 Feb ViacomCBS streaming event
25 Feb PCTel Q4 2020
25 Feb Dell Technologies Q4 2020
25 Feb Cable One Q3
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2020
25 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2020
25 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now