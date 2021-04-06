Edition: International
Ethiopian telecom regulator extends deadline for new licences until 26 April

Tuesday 6 April 2021 | 09:35 CET | News
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has again extended the deadline for telecom operators to apply for two new mobile licences, following a request by prospective bidders. In a brief statement posted on its twitter, the regulator set 26 April as the revised deadline for pitches to enter the market and compete with incumbent Ethio Telecom. The regulator said the revised date follows requests by bidders for more time to finalise their offers, in light of the Covid market environment.

Categories: General
Companies: Ethio Telecom
Countries: Ethiopia
