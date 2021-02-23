Edition: International
Etisalat Group FY net profit rises 4%, proposes special dividend instead of buyback

Tuesday 23 February 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
Etisalat Group said net profit increased by 3.8 percent year on year to AED 9.0 billion in the year ended 31 December 2020, thanks to strong growth in international operations, which outweighed the decline in the UAE operations. Twelve-month consolidated revenues reached AED 51.7 billion and consolidated net profit after Federal Royalty amounted to AED 9.0 billion, up 3.8 percent. The aggregate subscriber base reached 154 million, representing a year over year increase of 3.6 percent.

Categories: General
Companies: Etisalat
Countries: Middle East / United Arab Emirates
