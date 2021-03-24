Edition: International
ETSI releases first global standard for securing smartphones

Thursday 25 November 2021 | 08:36 CET | News
ETSI has released a new standard called Consumer Mobile Device Protection Profile, ETSI TS 103 732. The specification identifies key security and privacy risks for user data and provides appropriate protection. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ETSI
Countries: World
