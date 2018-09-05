Edition: International
Wireless

EU approves definition of small cells exempt from local permits

Wednesday 1 July 2020 | 09:30 CET | News

The European Commission has adopted a regulation defining small cells. This is expected to facilitate the roll-out of 5G networks, making it easier for operators to deploy antennas without the need for local permits. 

The regulation specifies the physical and technical characteristics of small antennas for 5G networks that are exempt from any individual town planning permit or other prior authoritsation. The definition of small cells sets tight limits in terms of size, at a maximum 30 litres if visible to the public, as well as the power of those installations to keep them well below maximum exposure limits. The Commission said they would be similar to Wi-Fi installations, with even lower exposure than existing 4G infrastructure. 

To ensure wide public acceptance for the measure, the regulation also addresses the visual appearance of small cells to avoid visual clutter. It lays out the specifications for a coherent and integrated installation, while providing national authorities with the means to oversee deployment of small cells. 

Permits may still be required for deployment on buildings or sites protected by national laws or for public safety reasons. The regulation also allows for broader national measures to support simplified small cell deployment. 


This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

