EU court finds Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom zero-rated offers violate net neutrality

Thursday 2 September 2021 | 11:37 CET | News
The EU Court of Justice has ruled that some of the most popular zero-rated data tariffs violate the EU's net neutrality regulations as they discriminate in how different internet services are treated. The case was brought by German courts, evaluating Vodafone's Pass options and Deutsche Telekom's Stream On packages. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Deutsche Telekom / Vodafone
Countries: Europe / Germany
Related

EU-rechtbank oordeelt dat nultarieven Vodafone en Deutsche Telekom in strijd zijn met netneutraliteit
Published 02 Sep 2021 12:42 CET | Europe
Het Hof van Justitie van de EU heeft geoordeeld dat enkele van de meest populaire abonnementen met zero-rating in strijd zijn met ...

BIPT proposes rules for 'unlimited' internet deals
Published 15 Jul 2021 09:56 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT foresees problems in the offering of 'unlimited' internet in combination with a fair use policy, or FUP. ...

Belgian operators open up zero-rated offers to more apps after regulatory intervention
Published 05 Jul 2021 16:37 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has required telecom operators to change the conditions of their zero-rated data offers, according to the ...

BT Consumer CEO Allera calls for changes to net neutrality regulations
Published 10 Mar 2021 10:50 CET | United Kingdom
BT Consumer CEO Marc Allera has called for changes to net neutrality regulations to enable preferential access to certain ...

RTR to look closely at zero-rating tariffs in Austria after EU ruling

Published 17 Sep 2020 16:55 CET | Austria
Austria regulator RTR said it will take a close look at zero-rated data products offered on the Austrian market following the ...

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone say tariffs comply with EU net neutrality rules

Published 16 Sep 2020 10:40 CET | Germany
Vodafone has designed its tariffs in accordance with the EU net neutrality guidelines, a spokesperson for the company told ...

EU court says zero-rated data offers violate net neutrality
Published 15 Sep 2020 13:48 CET | Europe
Zero-rated data offers allowing continued use of specific applications or services after a data bundle is depleted infringe the ...

Berec updates net neutrality guidelines, allows for Covid-19 tracing apps
Published 17 Jun 2020 16:29 CET | Europe
The EU's telecoms regulator Berec has published its updated guidelines on enforcing the net neutrality regulation. This follows ...

Germany refers Deutsche Telekom StreamOn net neutrality case to EU court
Published 22 Jan 2020 10:01 CET | Germany
The Administrative Court of Cologne said that it has referred the question of whether or not Deutsche Telekom's StreamOn service ...

Deutsche Telekom to change StreamOn zero-rated data option to meet EU regulations
Published 05 Aug 2019 11:10 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom will change its StreamOn option, lifting the "bandwidth optimization" restrictions for videos first and allowing ...

Deutsche Telekom loses appeal over StreamOn violations
Published 15 Jul 2019 16:13 CET | Germany
The Higher Administrative Court of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia ruled that Deutsche Telekom cannot continue to operate the ...

Swedish regulator says no net neutrality violations in Telia's zero-rated data offer
Published 06 Jun 2019 10:12 CET | Sweden
Telia has been cleared of any net neutrality violations in its offer of zero-rated data for social networks. Swedish regulator ...

BoF loses appeal against T-Mobile Netherlands zero-rated offering
Published 25 Jan 2019 11:48 CET | Netherlands
T-Mobile NL launched its Datavrije Muziek offering in October 2016. Under the deal, users can stream unlimited music with no ...

Berec to update net neutrality guidelines for zero-rating cases
Published 13 Dec 2018 12:50 CET | Europe
The EU's net neutrality regulation and the guidelines to regulators issued by Berec are working well, according to an evaluation ...

German consumer organisation files lawsuit against Vodafone Pass
Published 04 Jul 2018 11:15 CET | Germany
Germany's Federal Association of Consumer Protection (VZBV) has filed a lawsuit against the zero-rated Vodafone Pass at the ...

German regulator orders Vodafone to introduce changes to zero-rated Pass after net neutrality investigation
Published 18 Jun 2018 09:04 CET | Germany
In terms of video streaming, Vodafone does not reduce the quality of video streams at times as does Deutsche Telekom with its own ...

BIPT closes Proximus net neutrality investigation without binding decision
Published 28 May 2018 10:47 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus' offer of zero-rated data for certain mobile apps may have violated the EU's net neutrality rules, ...

Telekom told to change StreamOn zero-rating after net neutrality, roaming violations
Published 18 Dec 2017 12:35 CET | Germany
Germany's national telecoms regulator, the Federal Network Agency (BNetzA), has banned aspects of Deutsche Telekom's zero-rated ...





