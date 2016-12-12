EU court says zero-rated data offers violate net neutrality

Zero-rated data offers allowing continued use of specific applications or services after a data bundle is depleted infringe the EU's net neutrality regulations, the EU Court of Justice has found. In its first ruling on net neutrality, the court said distinguishing between different types of internet traffic for purely commercial reasons was a violation of the regulation.
The ruling was given in a case brought by Telenor Hungary against the local communications regulator NMHH, appealing a decision from 2017 that found the operator violated net neutrality rules. The court's interpretation of the net neutrality regulation is in line with the guidelines issued by Berec to national telecom regulators on interpreting zero-rated data offers.
The EU regulation of 2015 imposes a general obligation on internet service providers of equal and non-discriminatory
treatment of traffic. The court found that obligation would be violated if operators blocked or slowed down traffic based on commercial considerations, rather than "objectively different technical quality of service requirements for specific categories of traffic".
Furthermore, zero-rated data offers, if they grew in scale, could limit user rights to access any internet content, regardless of its origin. Offering unlimited data for the continued use of certain apps or services, even after the paid data bundle was used up, was likely to increase the use of those apps and reduce the use of other services. Over the long term, this could eventually limit or undermine internet users' rights to access the content they wish, the court said.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions