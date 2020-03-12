Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

EU telcos join European Green Digital Coalition, to target net-zero emissions by 2040

Friday 19 March 2021 | 14:47 CET | News
The European Commission has teamed up with ETNO, the GSMA and numerous leading European telecommunications operators as well as 45 SMEs and startups to launch the European Green Digital Coalition at Digital Day 2021, organised by the Portuguese Presidency of the European Union. Under the EGDC, signatories pledge to ensure their companies will be climate neutral by 2040, among a number of targets and commitments.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: A1 Telekom Austria / Accenture / Ericsson / ETNO / European Commission / GSMA / Liberty Global / Nokia / Nos / NOS / Orange / Proximus / TDC / Telefonica / Telenor / Telia / Vodafone
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Telefonica invests in fraud detection startup Fcase
Published 22 Mar 2021 10:23 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has invested an undisclosed amount in a UK-based startup called Fcase that specialises in providing technology ...

EU countries sign international connectivity pledge
Published 22 Mar 2021 09:21 CET | Europe
All 25 EU Member States, as well as Iceland and Norway, have signed a declaration committing to pool efforts and resources to ...

Telefonica covers Spain supervision centre with 600 solar panels
Published 22 Feb 2021 14:40 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has taken a significant step toward its commitment to achieve zero net emissions in 2025 by turning the ...

Telefonica closes first green hybrid bond issue, raises EUR 1 bln
Published 04 Feb 2021 08:51 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has successfully closed what it describes as its first sustainable perpetual hybrid bond issue and the first ...

Cloud infrastructure providers, data centre operators start Climate Neutral Pact

Published 21 Jan 2021 17:00 CET | Europe
A number of European cloud infrastructure providers and data centre operators have created the Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact, ...

Vodafone commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2040
Published 23 Nov 2020 11:24 CET | World
Vodafone has committed to reducing the company's total global carbon emissions to 'net zero' by 2040, ten years earlier than ...

Amazon launches new Climate Pledge Friendly initiative across Europe
Published 28 Oct 2020 10:34 CET | Europe
Amazon has launched the new 'Climate Pledge Friendly' initiative in the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy. This supports the ...

Telefonica converts Spanish facilities into power generators
Published 23 Jun 2020 14:55 CET | Spain
Telefonica has converted three of its largest facilities into power generators after signing an on-site power purchase agreement ...

Telefonica signs 10-year renewable energy deal with Acciona
Published 08 Jun 2020 15:16 CET | Spain
Spanish energy and infrastructure giant Acciona has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to provide Telefonica with ...

Telefonica brings forward zero-emissions target to 2030, launches Eco Smart seal
Published 05 Jun 2020 13:50 CET | Brazil
Telefonica has marked the UN's World Environment Day by announcing that it's now aiming to reach a target of zero net emissions ...

EU circular economy plan to require longer-life devices, more repair options
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:39 CET | Europe
The European Commission has proposed a new Circular Economy plan that is expected to lead to tougher requirements for consumer ...





Related Info

Telefonica invests in fraud detection startup Fcase
10:23 | Spain | News
EU countries sign international connectivity pledge
09:21 | Europe | News
Telefonica covers Spain supervision centre with 600 solar panels
22 Feb | Spain | News
Telefonica closes first green hybrid bond issue, raises EUR 1 bln
4 Feb | Spain | News
Cloud infrastructure providers, data centre operators start Climate Neutral Pact
21 Jan | Europe | News
Vodafone commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2040
23 Nov 2020 | World | News
Amazon launches new Climate Pledge Friendly initiative across Europe
28 Oct 2020 | Europe | News
Telefonica converts Spanish facilities into power generators
23 Jun 2020 | Spain | News
Telefonica signs 10-year renewable energy deal with Acciona
8 Jun 2020 | Spain | News
Telefonica brings forward zero-emissions target to 2030, launches Eco Smart seal
5 Jun 2020 | Brazil | News
EU circular economy plan to require longer-life devices, more repair options
12 Mar 2020 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Mar SmartCom Summit Spring 2021
24 Mar Xiaomi FY results
24 Mar Telit FY results
25 Mar Partner Communications Q4 2020
25 Mar United Internet FY results
25 Mar Bezeq Q4 2020
25 Mar Salt FY results
25 Mar Telecompaper Webinar Deep Dive T-Mobile Netherlands
26 Mar Report: Dutch TV-Video Market 2020-Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now