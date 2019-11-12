EU monitor declares Telia streaming rights auction in breach of merger approval terms

Swedish operator Com Hem said that the EU's monitoring trustee has confirmed that Telia Company's auction of streaming rights for the TV4 channels breaches the conditions set by the EU for approving its acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting. Com Hem says the trustee published its position on 03 February. The trustee requires Telia to rectify and admit its infringement to Com Hem's parent Tele2 and other bidders seeking clarity into which rights are included in the auction.
The European Commission had told Telia to auction the complete rights to stream the TV4 television channels, among other conditions for authorising its purchse of Bonnier Broadcasting. Telia began the auction on 27 January. Com Hem said it has done so in such a way that only one operator would be able to buy the rights.
Com Hem said Telia has attempted to include more rights in the auction than the commission had intended. It accuses Telia of trying to use the commission’s terms as a tool to limit competition and access to TV4 further. It said this was the reason it reported Telia to the EU monitoring trustee, a legal officer.
Com Hem said it has sent a formal demand to Telia, asking it to declare that the rights it has attempted to include in the auction incorrectly should in fact be available to every TV distributor at fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.
