Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

EU proposes EUR 8.2 bln for 'Digital Europe' 2021-27 programme

Friday 5 June 2020 | 09:22 CET | News
The European Commission has proposed allocating EUR 8.2 billion to the EU’s Digital Europe programme over the next budget period 2021-27 in view of the central importance of "digital transition to the continent’s future prosperity and resilience". The figure is an increase of EUR 1.5 billion after the European Council marked it down in February, with a full inter-institutional agreement now expected on the programme by the autumn. 

Digital Europe’s stated goal is to build the strategic digital capacities of the EU and facilitate the wide deployment of digital technologies to Europe’s citizens, businesses and public administrations. The aim is to strengthen investments in supercomputing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced digital skills and ensuring a wide use of digital capacity across the economy and society with a view to boosting Europe’s competitiveness and the green transition towards climate neutrality by 2050 as well as guaranteeing technological sovereignty. 

A total of EUR 2.4 billion will be allocated for supercomputing over the seven-year budget period, EUR 2.2 billion for artificial intelligence, EUR 1.8 billion for cybersecurity, EUR 600 million for advanced digital skills and EUR 1.2 billion for disseminating digital technologies across the economy and society by supporting a wide range of health, SME, startup and public administration programmes, said the EC.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: European Commission
Countries: Europe
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

EU consults on Digital Europe investment plan
Published 25 Jul 2019 15:32 CET | Europe
The European Commission has opened a public consultation on its proposed Digital Europe programme, seeking feedback on how to ...

EU telecom ministers agree WRC position, talks continue on ePrivacy reform
Published 10 Jun 2019 12:44 CET | Europe
The last meeting of EU telecoms ministers under the current European Commission and Parliament was held without making progress ...

EU states approve new Digital Europe funding programme
Published 13 Mar 2019 15:26 CET | Europe
The EU states have approved a new 'Digital Europe' funding programme, to run over the next budget period 2021-27. This will ...

EU telecom ministers give final approval to new regulatory code
Published 04 Dec 2018 11:51 CET | Europe
The Council of EU telecom ministers has given its formal approval to the new European Electronic Communications Code and ...

EU Connecting Europe Facility attracts 49 projects in cybersecurity tender
Published 26 Nov 2018 09:27 CET | Europe
The European Commission said its Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Telecom received 49 project proposals around cybersecurity, ...

Council backs EUR 1 bln EC supercomputing project
Published 28 Sep 2018 14:30 CET | Europe
The EU's Council of Ministers has officially backed the Commission's plans to invest jointly with Member States in building a ...

EU set to invest over EUR 9 bln in AI, supercomputers

Published 07 Jun 2018 08:59 CET | Europe
The European Commission has proposed to invest a total of EUR 9.2 billion from 2021 to 2027 on the European Union's first ever ...





Related Info

EU consults on Digital Europe investment plan
25 Jul 2019 | Europe | News
EU telecom ministers agree WRC position, talks continue on ePrivacy reform
10 Jun 2019 | Europe | News
EU states approve new Digital Europe funding programme
13 Mar 2019 | Europe | News
EU telecom ministers give final approval to new regulatory code
4 Dec 2018 | Europe | News
EU Connecting Europe Facility attracts 49 projects in cybersecurity tender
26 Nov 2018 | Europe | News
Council backs EUR 1 bln EC supercomputing project
28 Sep 2018 | Europe | News
EU set to invest over EUR 9 bln in AI, supercomputers
7 Jun 2018 | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now