EU proposes EUR 8.2 bln for 'Digital Europe' 2021-27 programme

Digital Europe’s stated goal is to build the strategic digital capacities of the EU and facilitate the wide deployment of digital technologies to Europe’s citizens, businesses and public administrations. The aim is to strengthen investments in supercomputing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, advanced digital skills and ensuring a wide use of digital capacity across the economy and society with a view to boosting Europe’s competitiveness and the green transition towards climate neutrality by 2050 as well as guaranteeing technological sovereignty.
A total of EUR 2.4 billion will be allocated for supercomputing over the seven-year budget period, EUR 2.2 billion for artificial intelligence, EUR 1.8 billion for cybersecurity, EUR 600 million for advanced digital skills and EUR 1.2 billion for disseminating digital technologies across the economy and society by supporting a wide range of health, SME, startup and public administration programmes, said the EC.
