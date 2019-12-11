Edition: International
EU proposes new AI regulation with ban on risky applications

Wednesday 21 April 2021 | 12:59 CET | News
The European Commission has proposed a new regulation on artificial intelligence. The legal framework is expected to help set global standards for AI, while ensuring EU industry can benefit from the new computing developments and personal privacy is protected. 

Categories: General
Countries: Europe
Related

European AI spend to reach USD 12 billion in 2021 - IDC
Published 26 Mar 2021 15:10 CET | Europe
Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) will reach USD 12 billion in Europe in 2021, with continued solid double-digit growth ...

EU outlines plans for 'digital decade' with new connectivity targets
Published 09 Mar 2021 17:47 CET | Europe
The European Commission has issued a new communication designed to guide the EU's digital development in the period to 2030. ...

EU invests EUR 30 mln in six AI projects
Published 18 Jan 2021 08:58 CET | Europe
The European Commission confirmed that it will be investing EUR 30 million in Horizon 2020 funding on six projects for the ...

European Investment Bank makes EUR 150 million available for AI
Published 04 Dec 2020 13:27 CET | Europe
The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) has announced a new financing instrument to support companies working in and ...

Over four in ten European businesses use AI

Published 29 Jul 2020 11:50 CET | Europe
Over four in ten (42%) of European businesses have adopted at least one AI technology, according to the European Commission's ...

EU outlines plans to develop data economy, AI regulation

Published 19 Feb 2020 13:31 CET | Europe
The European Commission has presented a new digital strategy. Termed 'tech sovereignty' in an op-ed piece published by Commission ...

EU considering 5-year facial recognition ban - report
Published 20 Jan 2020 11:14 CET | Europe
The EU may impose a temporary ban on facial recognition technologies used by both public and private actors, according to a draft ...

Finnish govt offers free online foundation course in AI in every EU language
Published 11 Dec 2019 12:15 CET | Finland
The Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said that in 2020 and 2021, Finland will provide European citizens with ...





Related Info

European AI spend to reach USD 12 billion in 2021 - IDC
26 Mar | Europe | News
EU outlines plans for 'digital decade' with new connectivity targets
9 Mar | Europe | News
EU invests EUR 30 mln in six AI projects
18 Jan | Europe | News
European Investment Bank makes EUR 150 million available for AI
4 Dec 2020 | Europe | News
Over four in ten European businesses use AI
29 Jul 2020 | Europe | News
EU outlines plans to develop data economy, AI regulation
19 Feb 2020 | Europe | News
EU considering 5-year facial recognition ban - report
20 Jan 2020 | Europe | News
Finnish govt offers free online foundation course in AI in every EU language
11 Dec 2019 | Finland | News

