EU questions Czech plan to regulate wholesale mobile network access

Wednesday 22 December 2021 | 16:06 CET | News
The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation into the Czech telecom regulator CTU's proposal to regulate wholesale access to mobile networks. The Commission questioned the CTU's claim of joint dominance by the three existing mobile network operators and compatibility of the proposed ex ante regulation.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Berec / European Commission / O2 Czech Republic / T-Mobile Czech Republic / Vodafone Czech Republic
Countries: Czech Republic
