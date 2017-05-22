Edition: International
EU sees 80% rise in security breaches at trust services in 2019

Friday 10 July 2020 | 12:13 CET | News
The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (Enisa) said the number of security breaches at trust service providers rose significantly by around 80 percent last year. A total of 27 EU countries and two EFTA countries took part in the annual summary reporting, with the number of security incidents that had a significant impact on trust services in the EU increasing to 32 from 18 in 2018.

System failures were again the dominant root cause of the reported incidents, accounting for more than 60 percent, against 39 percent in 2018, while more than three quarters of total incidents (78%) had an impact on qualified trust services.

Enisa added that less than a third of the reported incidents (31%) were rated as having a large impact and that, unlike the previous two years, in 2019 there were no reports about incidents whose impact was rated as disastrous (level 5).

According to the EU regulation on Electronic Identification and Trust Services (eIDAS), trust service providers must notify security breaches to their national supervisory body, whose reports are then sent to Enisa.




Categories: Internet
Companies: ENISA
Countries: Europe
